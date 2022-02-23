Nainital, Feb 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the state government on a PIL alleging irregularities in the Centre's crop insurance scheme.

The matter was heard before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice NS Dhanik.

It will now take up the matter on March 9.

Ajit Singh, a resident of Nainital, had filed a PIL in the High Court claiming that 42,300 farmers of Nainital district had insured the Kharif crop in 2020 under Prime Minister's Crop Insurance from SBI General Insurance Company.

However, wrong figures were logged in by a Mumbai-based company responsible for data entry. Due to this, farmers received a negligible amount of money while many received no money at all for their insurance claims, he alleged.

When a complaint was made to the Prime Minister's Office, the matter was raised in Parliament.

The PIL has been filed demanding action against SBI General Insurance Company, the Mumbai-based firm responsible for data entry and compensation to farmers for their losses.

