New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The government is implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles on a Pan India basis, including Odisha, said the Ministry of Textiles.

The PLI scheme promotes the production of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textile products to achieve size and scale and become competitive. Rs. 1,143 crore is allocated for disbursement under the PLI scheme to companies that achieve the prescribed threshold investment and threshold turnover.

Out of the 74 applicants selected under the scheme, 24 are MSMEs. No application is made for setting up a factory in Odisha.

In addition, the Ministry of Textiles has taken various steps to support and promote traditional handloom textiles across the country, including Odisha.

Under various schematic interventions, end-to-end support is provided to eligible handloom agencies/workers including entrepreneurs for raw materials, procurement of upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of workshed, product diversification & design innovation, technical and common infrastructure, marketing of handloom products in domestic/overseas markets, concessional loans under weavers' MUDRA scheme and social security etc. across the country including Odisha, said Ministry of Textiles.

Market penetration through organisation/participation in international fairs/exhibitions, big-ticket events, Buyer Sellers Meet, Reverse Buyer Sellers Meet, etc., for export promotion of handloom products, including Odisha's unique handloom products, is also being undertaken. Publicity and brand development through India Handloom Brand (IHB), Handloom Mark (HLM), and other measures are also being undertaken.

Further, assistance is also being provided in establishing international marketing linkages to suitable Apex/Primary handloom cooperative societies, corporations, producers' companies, handloom awardees, exporters, other talented weavers, etc., who are producing exclusive exportable handloom products.

Technical Textile manufacturing is promoted through NTTM by supporting innovation/ R&D and PLI by incentivising production and sales. (ANI)

