New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, and said he was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems," Modi said.

He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia, the prime minister said.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

As defence minister, Yadav worked for a stronger India and his parliamentary interventions were insightful, Modi said.

Yadav emphasised on furthering national interest, the prime minister added.

"I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views," Modi said.

"His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

