Gurugram, October 10: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82 on Monday morning in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, had been under treatment at the hospital since August 22. He was shifted to the ICU on October 2. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences on SP Founder’s Demise, Remembers Him As 'A Remarkable Personality’.

A panel of Medanta doctors was treating Mulayam Singh Yadav. As per the reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last at around 8:30 am at the hospital. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: SP Founder Passes Away at 82, Confirms Akhilesh Yadav.

Here are Few Facts About SP Founder:

Former UP CM and founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was born on November 22, 1939, in the village Saifai of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam completed his Bachelor in Art, B.T and M. A in Political Science from K K College in Etawah, A K College in Shikohabad, and B R College of Agra University, Agra, respectively.

Yadav was fondly known as Netaji by his supporters and party members.

Before entering politics, Mulayam was a teacher with a passion for wrestling.

Due to his dedication and perseverance, Yadav rose to high political ranks at a very early age.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was an ardent follower of Raj Narain and Ram Manohar Lohia.

In the UP Assembly elections, he won in 1974, 1977, 1985, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2004, and 2007, creating a record of winning almost all the elections he has ever contested.

Yadav has served three times as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh – from – 1989 – 1991, 1993- 1995, and 2003- 2007.

Yadav formed the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh often caught in a controversy over illogical remarks. Mulayam believed in creating a socialist society, which would work on the principle of equality. He was a staunch supporter of the upliftment of weaker sections of society and always took stand against communal forces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).