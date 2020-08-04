New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the candidates who cleared the civil services exams and said those who did not get the desired results should remember that life is full of several opportunities.

A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019. An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes," the prime minister tweeted.

For those who did not get the desired result in the examination, he said: "I would like to tell them -- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours."

