Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear message to Pakistan that it should abandon terrorism or embrace annihilation.

Sarma said the PM galvanised the nation by delivering an extraordinary message, exhibited decisive leadership and upheld the sentiments of every Indian.

"#OperationSindoor has only been PAUSED- the message is clear to the enemy!" he posted on X after the PM's address to the nation.

"In no uncertain terms Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has laid out the terms of reference for Pakistan's very EXISTENCE - embrace annihilation OR abandon terrorism," he added.

Sarma, along with state BJP president Dilip Saikia, watched the PM's address at the BJP office in Guwahati.

