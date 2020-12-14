Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday during which he will lay the foundations stones for several projects and interact with farmers and artisans from the tent city of Dhordo in the district.

A government release on Monday said Modi will virtually lay the foundation stones for the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park at Khavda, and a desalination plant in Mandvi along the Arabian Sea coast in the afternoon in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Also Read | Anna Hazare to Launch ‘Hunger Strike’ if Central Govt Fails to Resolve Farmers’ Issues.

The 30,000 MW hybrid renewable energy park will be the world's largest with both windmills and solar panels being set up to generate power, it said.

He will also perform virtual ground-breaking ceremony for four other desalination plants to be set up in Kutch and Saurashtra regions. They will come up at Gundiyali in Kutch, Gandhvi in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ghogha in Bhavnagar, and Sutrapada in Somnath, said the release.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2020: Powerful Quotes From ‘Iron Man of India’ That One Can Share Remembering The Great Indian Leader.

He will perform online ground-breaking ceremony for a 2-lakh litre capacity milk chilling plant being set up by the Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, or Sarhad Dairy, between Anjar and Bhachau in the district.

He willlay the foundation stone for the Rs 129-crore fully automated dairy plant under the Centre's Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, the release said.

As the then CM, Modi had set up the district's first dairy plant with 2 lakh litre processing capacity in 2013-14.

Earlier, milk from the plant was carried to the Amul plant at Gandhinagar for processing.

With the new plant, another 2 lakh litre milk and butter milk will be processed and sold in Kutch under the Amul brand, said the release.

Thereafter, the prime minister will interact with farmers, including Punjabi peasants cultivating their lands in Kutch district, it said.

He will also interact with Kutchi artisans, and review a memorial park being built in Bhuj in memory of the 2001 earthquake victims.

The PM is scheduled to return to New Delhi late in the evening, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)