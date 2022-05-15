New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the new Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on taking the oath and exuded confidence that he will add vigour to the development journey of the state which began in 2018.

"Congratulations to Dr Manik Saha on taking oath as Tripura's CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Bus Fire: Police Ascertaining Veracity of Terrorist Claim for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Bus Fire.

Union Home Minister also congratulated Shah on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura and said that the state will continue to scale new heights of progress under his leadership.

"Congratulations to Dr Manik Saha ji, on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. I am confident that the state of Tripura under his leadership and the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji will continue to scale new heights of progress. Best wishes for his tenure," Shah said in a tweet.

Also Read | ‘Objectionable’ Post About Sharad Pawar: Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Remanded in Police Custody Till May 18.

The BJP national President JP Nadda extended best wishes to the new Chief Minister and said that he has faith that under the guidance of PM Modi and by following his vision, Tripura will be forever transformed.

"Best wishes to Dr Manik Saha ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. I have utmost faith that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and by following his vision, Tripura will be forever transformed and shall rise to new heights," Nadda tweeted.

He took oath as chief minister of the state on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

The BJP legislative party meeting on Saturday had elected Saha as the legislature party leader in the presence of the Central observers. The BJP decided for leadership change in the state a year ahead of the Assembly elections by replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha as the Chief Minister.

After Manik Saha was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again taken recourse to its old mantra to beat anti-incumbency by changing the face in a poll-bound state.

Before Tripura, the BJP had scripted change in leadership in Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. While the change of the face in Uttarakhand was done ahead of the elections, Gujarat is heading for year-end polls. Tripura and Karnataka are heading for elections next year.

Tripura unit of the BJP leaders was surprised with the choice of Manik Saha as chief minister as he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat barely two months ago.

Saha is a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state. The polls in the state are likely to be held in March next year.

Saha, a dental surgeon, is expected to steer the party in the Assembly polls amid a multi-cornered contest in the northeastern state where Trinamool Congress is also seeking to emerge as a key player.

The sudden political development came as a surprise to the people of the state.Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Meanwhile, Deb after submitting his resignation to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said that he had wholeheartedly served the people of the Tripura.

Deb had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Tripura in 2018, ending the 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)