Dahod (Guj), Apr 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that an electric locomotive manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore would be set up in the tribal-dominated Dahod district of Gujarat.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched in the US; Price, Features & Specifications.

The area, thus, will become a major centre of the Make in India initiative, he said, speaking at a large gathering of members of tribal communities on the outskirts of Dahod town.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Gears Up To Check COVID-19 Resurgence.

“A steam locomotive workshop was established here before Independence. Now it will give a push to Make in India as the Railways will set up a Rs 20,000 crore electric locomotive manufacturing facility here,” Modi said.

“Dahod will play a major role in fulfilling the demand for electric locomotives. The demand has increased in foreign countries too,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)