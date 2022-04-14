PM Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' - a museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence, earlier today. (Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/HEG5l49J9D — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)