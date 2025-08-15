New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, announced that the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule will be commemorated with events aimed at transforming lives.

Emphasising Phule's principles, PM Modi stated, "In the very near future, the 200th birth anniversary of great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is coming up. We are going to kickstart events for the anniversary. In the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the mantras he gave, lie inspiration for us - priority to the backwards. Giving priority to the poor, we want to scale the heights of transformation..and with transparent strategies we want to bring fore the backward and poor "

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

He along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour. (ANI)

