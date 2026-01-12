New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam to take part in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026.

The Prime Minister visited the exhibition showcasing the work of youth and their actionable ideas.

Also Read | Bikaner Horror: Class 12 Student on Her Way to School Kidnapped, Gang-Raped Inside Moving Car in Rajasthan, Police Probe Underway.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, now in its second edition, is a national platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between India's youth and national leadership. Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, being held from 9th to 12th January 2026, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels. The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage selection process, comprising a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge, and state-level vision presentations.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026 Lottery Ticket Price, Draw Result Date, Grand Prize and Live Streaming Details.

The second edition of the Dialogue builds upon the success of its inaugural edition with key new additions, including the introduction of Design for Bharat, Tech for Viksit Bharat - Hack for a Social Cause, expanded thematic engagements, and international participation for the first time, further strengthening the Dialogue's scope and impact.

The final day of 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026' organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, commenced with great zeal.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Manuskh Mandaviya addressed the gathering.

Addressing the young participants, Mandaviya congratulated them on being selected from among nearly 50 lakh youth across the country and noted that they had been sent by their respective Chief Ministers and Governors, reflecting the confidence reposed in them by the States and the nation.

He highlighted that through VBYLD, the youth had been directly connected with the Government of India and would soon present their ideas before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising that the Dialogue does not end with the event, he said that the journey to translating the vision of Viksit Bharat into reality starts now, the release stated.

The Union Minister urged the young leaders to remain engaged through the "MY Bharat" platform and stay connected with District Youth Officers after returning to their States. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)