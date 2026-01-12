New Delhi, January 12: The Punjab State Lottery Department has officially announced the launch of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026. Following a notification promulgated by the Governor of Punjab, this major harvest-themed draw is set to offer one of the largest prize pools in the state's lottery history, totaling INR 23.47 crore. The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026 lottery is timed to coincide with the traditional celebrations of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, continuing the department's tradition of festive bumper draws aimed at both local residents and participants across other lottery-operating states.

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026 Lottery Grand Prize and Reward Structure

The highlight of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026 lottery is a massive INR 10 crore first prize awarded to a single lucky winner. The scheme is designed to create multiple millionaires, with a tiered structure that rewards both winners and the network of sellers:

Thousands of smaller rewards ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 9,000 are also distributed across the 6th to 9th ranks, ensuring a broad distribution of prizes among the 16 lakh total tickets in circulation.

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026 Lottery Ticket Price and Availability

To ensure accessibility for the general public, the Punjab government has set the MRP of a single ticket at INR 500. This price is inclusive of all taxes.

Tickets are available in two series, A and B, with numbers ranging from 200,000 to 999,999. Residents can purchase tickets through authorized lottery retailers across Punjab or through official distributors in other states where such sales are legal.

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2026 Lottery Draw Date and Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated draw for the Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper is scheduled to take place on January 17, 2026. The results are traditionally announced in the late afternoon or early evening following the official draw ceremony.

For real-time updates and transparency, the draw will be broadcast live. Participants can watch the live streaming of the results on the official Punjab State Lotteries website or via official social media channels, such as the PUNJAB LIVE DRAW YouTube channel.

All About the Punjab State Lottery

Authorized under "The Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998," the Punjab State Lottery serves as a legal and regulated platform for the state to generate revenue for developmental works while providing citizens a transparent chance to win substantial prizes.

Participants are reminded that prizes exceeding INR 10,000 must be claimed directly from the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh within 30 days of the result publication. Smaller amounts can typically be claimed through authorized distributors.

Check out this Live Draw - Punjab State Lotteries to watch the official results and stay updated on the latest winners. This channel provides official government-approved live streaming for various Punjab state lottery draws, ensuring complete transparency for participants.

