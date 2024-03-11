New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday for the party's Central Election Committee meeting. BJP President JP Nadda welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the party headquarters. Seeking to stay a step ahead of its rivals ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Central Election Committee is meeting at its headquarters in the national capital on Monday evening. Candidates for some more Lok Sabha seats are likely to be finalised at the meeting, according to party sources.

Earlier, the sources confirmed the meeting will also be attended by the BJP's partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar, adding that the allies are likely to discuss seat-sharing with the party's top leadership. 'Look Forward to Serving Kashi', Says PM Narendra Modi After BJP Announces His Candidature From Varanasi for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

PM Modi Arrives at BJP Headquarters

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dg9ZX0BmzO — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

On March 2, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will seek his third straight term in Lower House from Varanasi. Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Centre and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list. In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua To Kick-Start BJP Campaign for LS Polls.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also chairing the party's CEC meeting in Delhi. The Congress had earlier declared the names of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year.

