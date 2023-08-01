Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning reached Maharashtra’s Pune as part of a day-long visit, where he will launch various development projects and also receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

He will be taking part in different programmes in the city.

PM Modi was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

After reaching Pune PM Modi reached at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir and offered prayers.

Prime Minister Modi will be laying the foundation stone for various development projects, according to an official statement released from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

Further, as per the statement, PM Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event where he will share the stage with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

With this, PM Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award. The former recipients include luminaries such as Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, NR Narayana Murthy, and E Sreedharan, among others.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will also flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, the official statement from the PMO said. (ANI)

