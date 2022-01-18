New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP workers to encourage farmers for chemical-free farming.

While interacting with BJP party workers in Varanasi, PM Modi said "We need to give a push to natural farming. Farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. We should connect everyone in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting, PM Narendra Modi said while interacting with BJP party workers in Varanasi, via the Namo app.

This is PM Modis' first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The interaction is taking place via video conferencing as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organic farming is recognized as a sustainable agriculture practice promoting the use of organic or bio inputs that takes care of environment including soil, biodiversity and human wellbeing.

Organic agriculture also contributes to mitigating the greenhouse effect and global warming through its ability to sequester carbon in the soil (FAO).

Centre has been promoting Organic farming in the country through dedicated schemes namely Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) since 2015-16. Both the schemes stress on end to end support to organic farmers i.e. from production to certification and marketing.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

