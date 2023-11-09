Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan on Thursday over a series of issues and said that the state needs a BJP government that respects the state's culture.

"Today there is a Congress government here, that is why terrorist organizations like PFI hold rallies without any fear. The Congress government, a sympathizer of terrorists, will accept this by destroying Rajasthan," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Udaipur today.

He also alleged that under the Congress government, incidents that are a "shame on humanity" are happening with the people of Rajasthan.

"The terrorist incident with Kanhaiyalal ji in Udaipur is a big stain on the Congress government. Such a heinous incident happened in Udaipur because there is a Congress government which sympathizes with the terrorists," he added.

PM Modi also accused the Congress government of doing appeasement posing a threat to the culture and heritage of Rajasthan.

"We have seen such situations as never before in Rajasthan in the last five years. Who would have thought that there could be a ban on Ram Navami procession and Kanwar Yatra in Rajasthan? But the Congress government committed this sin," PM Modi said.

He also asserted that his government will be formed at the Centre for the third time post-Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"You all know that after the Lok Sabha elections next year, my government is going to be formed at the Centre for the third time. India is certain to be among the top three economies of the world in my third term. For Rajasthan to also benefit from this rapid development of India, it is necessary to have a BJP government in Rajasthan too," the Prime Minister said.

Criticising the Congress government over the rising cases of violence against women, PM Modi alleged that the state government proved completely ineffective in controlling crime against women.

"Today in Rajasthan neither Dalits, backward or poor nor women are safe. Congress has made Rajasthan the number 1 in terms of crime against women. Congress Govt has proved to be a total failure in curbing the crimes against women," he said.

He added, "What is shameful is that when it comes to law and order, Congress ministers mock and say 'Ye mardon ka pradesh hai' (a man's province)...You have insulted not only the women but also the men of Rajasthan. Your ministers shamelessly use such language before everyone. This is the real mindset of Congress."

The Prime Minister further alleged that Congress ignored public issues and was busy fighting for "chair" in party for the five years.

"Congress has wasted five years of Rajasthan. For five years, the government of Rajasthan remained busy in deciding who would sit on the chair. In this fight for the chair, Congress did not care about the public issues," he said.

"Congress has only one agenda - loot Rajasthan...fill its coffers. Corruption is like air and water for Congress, without it Congress cannot function. Congress leaders themselves are saying in Rajasthan that there is looting here like nowhere else in the country," the PM added.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5 along with four other state assembly elections. (ANI)

