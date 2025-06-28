New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the revered Jain spiritual leader Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Saturday.

The celebrations mark the formal commencement of a year-long national tribute to the spiritual leader, being organised by the Union Culture Ministry in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, Delhi.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rashtrasant Paramparacharya Shri 108 Pragyasagar Ji Muniraj also graced the occasion.

During the event, the Prime Minister and the Union Minister attended an exhibition titled "Life and Legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj," which featured paintings and murals depicting the leader's life. PM Modi also presented gifts to the spiritual leader, and the two exchanged a few words.

Also Read | Union Government To Impose Tax on Water Usage for Agricultural Purposes? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Fake News Goes Viral.

The centenary year will be observed from June 28, 2025 to April 22, 2026, with a range of cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives across the country, aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, according to an official statement from the ministry of culture.

The Acharya was born on April 22, 1925, in Shedbal, Belagavi (Karnataka). He received his initiation at a young age and went on to become one of the most prolific Jain scholars of modern times, having memorised over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses. He has authored more than 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics, including Jain Darshan, Anekantvad, and Mokshmarg Darshan. He travelled barefoot across Indian states for several decades, strictly adhering to Kayotsarga meditation, brahmacharya, and extreme austerity.

In 1975, during the 2500th Nirvana Mahotsav of Bhagwan Mahavir, Acharya Vidyanand Ji played a historic role in designing and introducing the official Jain Flag and Emblem, with agreement from all major Jain sects. The five-colour flag and the hand-inscribed Ahimsa symbol have since become unifying emblems for the Jain community across traditions, read the statement.

He was instrumental in the restoration and revival of ancient Jain temples across India--including in Delhi, Vaishali, Indore, and Shravanabelagola--and was closely associated with the Shravanabelagola Mahamastakabhishek and the 2600th Janm Kalyanak Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir. He identified the site of Kundgram (now Basokund) in Bihar as the birthplace of Bhagwan Mahavir, a finding later recognised by the Government of India in 1956.

The statement added that, as a founder of multiple institutions and pathshalas, Acharya Ji championed education for young monks and children, especially in Prakrit, Jain philosophy, and classical languages. He also promoted forgiveness rituals, spiritual egalitarianism, and inter-sect harmony through active dialogue.

The inaugural event will be attended by eminent Jain Acharyas, spiritual leaders, Members of Parliament, constitutional authorities, scholars, youth representatives, and other distinguished dignitaries from across the country. The programme will feature a series of tributes and commemorative events.

The centenary year will include programmes across India focusing on community engagement, youth participation, interfaith dialogue, temple outreach, and Jain heritage awareness, ensuring that the timeless message of Acharya Vidyanand Ji reaches future generations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)