New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the "decentralisation" of urban planning stating that the planning should be done at the state level.

The Prime Minister further said that with the development of satellite towns, the pressure on cities will reduce.

Addressing a conference of Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Urban planning has been stressed upon in this year's budget. It is necessary that the urban-planning should be decentralised. There should be an urban planning at the state level, everything cannot be done from Delhi. There are numerous satellite towns in the country which are developing around the big cities. Work should be done to develop the satellite towns strategically. Only then, the pressure on the cities will reduce".

The Prime Minister also hailed the conduct of the conference and said that it has a "major role to play in preparing a road map of India's urban development for the next 25 years during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

PM Modi reminded the Mayors of the responsibility to work from the grassroots level.

"Our country trusts BJP. It's the responsibility of all Mayors to work from the grassroots level. Better facilities to be provided and growth should be well-planned," he said.

The Prime Minister remembered former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was once a member of Ahmedabad Municipality and said that the work done by him is still respected.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was once a member of Ahmedabad Municipality. He had also led Ahmedabad as a Mayor. After this start, he reached to become deputy Prime Minister. The work that he did decades ago in the Municipality is still remembered with respect. We shall follow his path for a better India and work for its development. All Mayors must follow Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Sabka Prayas," he said. (ANI)

