New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress of the tuberculosis elimination campaign.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office.

India has set a goal to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by this year.

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), India has strengthened its TB response with advanced diagnostics, innovative policies, private sector partnerships, and a patient-first approach.

Key drivers include record-high case reporting, better diagnostics, financial support for patients, and strong multi-sector collaboration.

