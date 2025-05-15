New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the fisheries sector with a focus on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports.

Modi said on X, "Chaired a meeting on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Till Pakistan 'Credibly and Irrevocably' Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The meeting, he said, included brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the focus on deep-sea fishing.

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh and senior PMO and ministry officials were part of the deliberations.

Also Read | 'Make in India' iPhone Production To Decrease? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Make iPhones in US, Says 'India Can Take Care of Itself'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)