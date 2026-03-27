New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting via video conferencing with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the valuable suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, noting that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation. He emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

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Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions.

He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and States worked together as "Team India" to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade, and daily life. He underscored that the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India's greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances.

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Prime Minister highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, an official release said.

He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the Government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

Emphasising the critical role of States, Prime Minister noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level.

He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned.

Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.

He highlighted the importance of activating control rooms at State and District levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions.

He also stressed the need for advance planning in the agriculture sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution, so that farmers do not face difficulties during the upcoming Kharif season.

Prime Minister cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. He also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents.

The Prime Minister called for special attention in border and coastal States to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

He underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence, noting that assurance regarding the availability of essential commodities would help prevent unnecessary panic among citizens. He further suggested that states with citizens in West Asia should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and establish district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure timely flow of information.

Prime Minister stated that efforts undertaken in recent years to strengthen India's economic and supply systems are proving beneficial in the current context.

He called for continued engagement with industry and MSMEs to address their concerns and ensure stability in production and employment. He also emphasised the need for robust coordination mechanisms at all levels, including regular reviews at the level of Chief Secretaries and continuous monitoring at the district level, to enable quick response to evolving situations.

Prime Minister called for a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness.

He urged States to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, with active cooperation from States.

Prime Minister reiterated that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and expressed confidence that, working together as "Team India," the nation will successfully overcome the situation.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the government has been working actively under the leadership of Prime Minister to tackle this crisis and is taking positive steps, such as ensuring the timely availability of LPG and reducing the excise duties on petrol and diesel.

He further highlighted the need for collective action from all states, UTs and the centre to tackle the ongoing situation.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan gave a presentation on the current situation and enumerated steps and recommendations for States to tackle the situation.

Chief Ministers appreciated the steps taken by the central government under the leadership of the Prime Minister to tackle the situation, the release said.

They also praised the diplomatic outreach of the Prime Minister to different countries amidst this crisis to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens abroad.

Chief Ministers across states expressed confidence that the situation remains stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and continuous monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, the release said.

They widely welcomed the decision to reduce excise duty on fuel, noting that it will provide significant relief to citizens amid global uncertainties.

Chief Ministers also welcomed the decision to increase commercial LPG allocation to states and union territories to 70% of pre-crisis levels, up from 50%.

They reaffirmed their commitment to work in close coordination with the Centre to effectively manage the evolving situation and safeguard the interests of citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)