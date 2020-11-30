Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on Monday.

They travelled from Domari Ghat to Lalita Ghat on a boat to reach the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

During the tour, the Prime Minister is expected to attend Dev Deepawali celebrations, undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project and also visit the Sarnath archaeological site.

The 73 km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH-19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, reduced the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

Ghats of Varanasi have been decorated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.

The stairs of the ghats are decorated with flowers and a red carpet, while artists created rangolis and painted pots. As per the officials, arrangements have been made up to light 11 lakh diyas on the banks of the river.

Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "The Prime Minister is coming on Dev Deepawali here. All arrangements have been made regarding the visit. The arrangements are also made to light 11 lakh diyas on the banks of the river."

Yogi Adityanath took on Twitter and said, "On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, we welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the land of Baba Vishwanath. The entire state extends its heartiest greeting. The ancient glory of the spiritual city of Kashi is being restored under your guidance. Welcome Prime Minister!" (ANI)

