New Delhi, November 30: The RT-PCR tests, considered as the most accurate form of testing to determine whether a person has contracted the COVID-19 infection, will now cost lower in the national capital. After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's order, the rate of RT-PCR tests have been capped at Rs 800. Uttarakhand Govt Revises Prices of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing at Rs 679, RT-PCR Tests at Rs 850.

In most parts of the capital, a price of Rs 2,400 was levied on patients undergoing the RT-PCR test to ascertain whether they have been infected by coronavirus. The high cost had drawn flak, with several petitions made to the government to bring down the rates.

"I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments, this (price cut) will help those who get their tests done in private labs," Kejriwal tweeted earlier today.

RT-PCR Test Rate Slashed in Delhi

The Indian Council of Medical Research had, in May, designated the states and union territories to regulate the rates of RT-PCR tests. The test costs between Rs 800 and Rs 2,400 at most private labs across the country. A petition moved before the Supreme Court seeks a price cap of Rs 400.

The petition claims that the actual cost of test is Rs 200, and has claimed that huge profits are being drawn amid the pandemic. The apex court is yet to decide on the plea.

