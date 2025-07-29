New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of atleast 5 people in a road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar, expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

"The road accident that occurred in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives in this incident. May God grant them the strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

At least five devotees undertaking the Kanwar Yatra were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying them collided with a truck in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

According to Santhal Pargana Zonal Inspector General (IG) S K Sinha, the incident took place early this morning."Five Kanwariyas have died in a road accident as their bus collided with a truck. Several others are injured," Sinha told ANI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his grief and assured support to the injured.

"This morning, extremely sad news was received about the death of devotees travelling in a bus accident near Jamunia Chowk in the Mohanpur block of Deoghar. The district administration is providing relief and rescue operations along with medical facilities for the injured," Soren posted on X

However, Deoghar's Member of Parliament, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey claimed that at least 18 people had lost their lives.

"In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief," Dubey wrote on X.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During this annual pilgrimage, devotees, known as Kanwariyas, collect holy water from rivers and walk long distances to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Many observe fasts and perform rituals as part of their devotion.

This year, the month of Sawan started on July 11 and will end on August 9. (ANI)

