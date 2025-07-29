Bhubaneswar, July 29: A nursing officer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was arrested for "sexually harassing" a woman attendant at the medical facility, police said on Tuesday. Accused nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhury was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a complaint was lodged against him at the Khandagiri Police Station in the city, a senior officer said. On Monday, the woman attendant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar had alleged that she was sexually harassed and attempts were made to outrage her modesty by the male nursing officer. Odisha Shocker: Newlywed Woman Tries To Kill Husband in Ganjam After Discovering He Is Disabled, Arrested.

Immediately after the registration of the FIR, all the employees, including the woman attendant, of various outsourcing agencies engaged in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, started a demonstration outside the main gate of the hospital, seeking action against the accused. They suspended the protest after the accused was arrested, the officer said. The woman, in her complaint, claimed that the nursing officer called her to a doctor's chamber around 1 am on Sunday and abused her. Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Truck Driver in Malkangiri While Going to Friend’s House to Attend Birthday Celebrations.

The woman also claimed that she could manage to flee the spot and informed the hospital control room about the incident. "I demand justice and the arrest of the nursing officer. We are not safe at the hospital," she told reporters. Meanwhile, the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar referred the matter to its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.