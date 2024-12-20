New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Jaipur fire incident, resulting in the death of at least seven people.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased as well as Rs 50, 000 for those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister's Office in a post on social media platform X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected"

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the post added.

On Friday morning, a truck loaded with chemicals collided with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer route, resulting in a massive fire in Jaipur.

The superintendent of SMS Hospital, Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhati, confirmed that seven people have died, ten to twelve have been injured, and over 60 per cent of the victims have suffered burns. Currently, 28 patients are admitted, with six on ventilators.

Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma visited the site of the Bhankrota fire and announced the establishment of a helpline, along with necessary arrangements to provide treatment to those injured.

Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area."

He further stated, "The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire."(ANI)

