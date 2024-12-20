Kochi, December 20: A woman from Uttar Pradesh was taken arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her six-year-old stepdaughter in Nellikuzhi, Kothamangalam. According to the police, Muskan, the daughter of Ajaz Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her bed on Thursday morning.

Following the incident, the police took Ajaz Khan and his second wife, Aneesha, into custody. The arrest of Aneesha was recorded on Friday after she confessed to the crime during interrogation. Kochi Shocker: Man Tries To Bury Mother’s Body Without Informing Anyone in Kerala, Taken Into Police Custody.

According to police, Aneesha smothered the child after Ajaz left their home at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. Ajaz worked as a carpenter in Nellikuzhi. Meanwhile, the police have also taken Noushad, a native of Kothamangalam, into custody on suspicion of influencing Aneesha and Ajaz with his advice. Kerala Shocker: Unable To Take Work Pressure After Not Given Leave To Be Beside His Pregnant Wife, Police Commando Ends Life by Shooting Himself to Death.

Preliminary investigations suggest that family disputes may have led to the incident. The police are also investigating possible links to 'black magic' and 'sorcery', a police officer said.