New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, saying his visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr K Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered. He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India's space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation."

Former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru today at the age of 84. His body will be kept in Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on Sunday, from 10 am- 12 pm.

"Dr K Kasturirangan has left for heavenly abode this morning at 1043 am at his residence in Bangalore. His body will be kept in Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on Sunday, April 27th, from 1000- 1200 hrs," ISRO PRO said.

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the passing of Kasturirangan, saying that as head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India's space programme.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Saddened to learn that Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan is no more. As head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India's space programme. With his passion for knowledge, he also contributed greatly in diverse fields. He helped draft the National Education Policy, which is already making a profound impact on the shaping of the next generation. My condolences to his family and admirers."

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow over the demise of Kasturirangan, saying his passing away is an irreparable loss to our nation.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Pained by the demise of scientist and educationist Dr K Kasturirangan Ji. A multifaceted genius, Kasturirangan Ji led Bharat's space mission to new heights as the head of the ISRO and also contributed immensely to the fields of education, law, and policymaking. His passing away is an irreparable loss to our nation. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers at this hour of grief."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed sorrow over the Former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan's demise, saying his contributions to ISRO and Indian science will be remembered for generations.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr K Kasturirangan, a visionary scientist and a guiding force behind India's space programme. His contributions to ISRO and Indian science will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed sorrow over the Former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan's demise and prayed to God to grant strength to his family to bear the loss.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of the demise of Dr K Kasturirangan ji, former head of ISRO and who took the Indian space program to new heights, is extremely sad. I pray to God to grant a place to the departed soul at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this immense loss. Under your leadership, ISRO achieved many remarkable milestones including the successful launch and operation of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) which are unforgettable. Humble tribute!"

RSS also condoled the passing of Former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, saying we pray the almighty to grant a place to the holy soul in his lotus feet.

In a post on X, RSS said, "On behalf of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, we express our deepest condolences to the family and admirers of Dr. Kasturirangan. While paying tribute to this great patriot, we pray the almighty to grant a place to the holy soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti."

A recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr K Kasturirangan served as the chairman of ISRO for nine years from 1994 to 2003. He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and a member of the Planning Commission of India. He played a key role in shaping India's education policy as the chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020. (ANI)

