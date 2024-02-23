New Delhi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Manohar Joshi, the former Lok Sabha Speaker and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Prime Minister said that he was 'pained' by the passing away of the veteran leader, adding that the latter made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister. "Pained by the passing away of Manohar Joshi. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national levels. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister further said that Joshi will be remembered for his diligence as a legislator. "During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, he strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures. Condolences to his family and supporters," the post mentioned. Joshi breathed his last on Friday at around 3 am in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. Manohar Joshi Dies: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Passes Away at 86.

The 86-year-old Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to family sources, the funeral will be held later today at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honours. Manohar Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power. He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002. Manohar Joshi Dies at 86: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Passes Away in Mumbai.

He was a municipal councillor in Mumbai during 1968-70 and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Mumbai municipal corporation in 1970. He was the Mayor of Mumbai during 1976-1977. He was then elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 1972. After serving three terms in the Legislative Council, Joshi was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly during 1990-91.

