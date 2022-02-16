New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of eminent Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi and said his sublime poetry and writings enriched Kannada literature for decades.

Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in SDM Hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday morning following age-related complications, family sources said.

Also Read | DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Apprentice Posts at rac.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"Shri Chennaveera Kanavi's sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Born on June 29, 1928 at Hombal village in Gadag district to Sakkarappa, a school teacher, and Parvatavva, a homemaker, Kanavi had his initial schooling in the village and then he completed his higher education in Dharwad.

Also Read | Skoda Slavia Sedan To Be Launched in India on February 28, 2022.

Kanavi had penned more than 15 books, which included a compilation of poems and a collection of essays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)