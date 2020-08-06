New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today morning.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

