Mumbai, August 6: Heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds continued to lash Mumbai city and suburbs, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and parts of Konkan for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai till Thursday afternoon. The incessant rains affected suburban train services and disrupting normal life across the city on Wednesday.

Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Vihar Lake that supplies water to Mumbai residents is overflowing after incessant rainfall in the area. The heavy rainfall also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. The regional MeT department warned of intense spell of 30 to 50 mm rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas. Mumbai Rains: Gantry Cranes at JNPT Collapse as Strong Winds Up To 107 Kmph Hits City, See Pics and Video From Uran-Nhava Sheva.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Maharashtra: Vihar Lake that supplies water to Mumbai residents is overflowing after incessant rainfall in the area. (05.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/CAOpwZVSrj — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours: India Meteorological Department — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

In the wake of the heavy rainfall, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister over the rainfall situation in Mumbai and adjoining areas and assured of all possible support.

