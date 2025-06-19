New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Also Read | 'Metro... In Dino': Neena Gupta Surprised by Her Bigger-Than-Expected Role in Her Upcoming Film, Calls Director Anurag Basu an Instinctive Genius.

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/1935567970127777948

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, as per police.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, "Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road in Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pickup truck. More details awaited."

Earlier, on June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River.

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified."

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm, and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)