New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.

The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted.

