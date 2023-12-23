New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Goa on the occasion of the Zuari Bridge being fully operational. He said the bridge will boost tourism and commerce by improving connectivity.

"Congratulations to the people of Goa on the Zuari Bridge being fully operational! This key project will improve connectivity between northern and southern Goa, thus boosting tourism and commerce in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Cops Nab Man in 24 Hours Who Killed His Girlfriend in Gadchiroli.

Earlier Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Zuari Bridge is "the Double Engine Sarkaar's remarkable gift to the people of Goa".

"From picturesque beaches to state-of-the-art highways, Goa soars to new heights. Double Engine Sarkaar's remarkable gift to the people of Goa, Phase II of Cable Stayed #ZuariBridge is now dedicated to the nation, marking a significant leap towards realizing Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #ViksitBharat2047 with robust support from Hon'ble Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Shri @nitin_gadkariji," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Ramdas Puri Wears Shoes After Six Years, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shares Video.

"Coupled with the laying of the Foundation Stone for the Twin Observatory Towers and the 6 Lane Elevated Corridor at Porvorim, this infrastructure transformation in Goa is set to bring ease to commuters and elevate Goa's status as a premier tourism destination while also fortifying the Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)