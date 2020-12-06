Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant contributions in getting global honour for Bhimrao Ambedkar.

In a statement issued here on the death anniversary of Ambedkar, the state government said Adityanath paid tributes to the chief architect of the Constitution.

Also Read | Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude On Richter Scale Hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of developing places associated with Babasaheb and linking the future generation with his philosophy," he said.

"The Centre has developed five places associated with Bhimrao Ambedkar --- Mhow cantonment (his birth place), London house where he lived while pursuing his studies, Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Mahaparinirvaan Sthal in Delhi and Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai," Adityanath said.

Also Read | London Police Beefs Up Security at Indian High Commission Amid Pro-Farmer Demonstrations, ‘Anti-India Slogans Raised’, Says Report (Watch Video).

A great personality like Bharat Ratna Ambedkar is rarely born, Adityanath said.

"Whenever there will be deliberations on independence, equality, justice, and friendship, Babasaheb's name will be taken with respect," he said.

The chief minister said he has ensured that Ambedkar's photograph is put at every office of the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)