Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' reflects the Central Government's commitment to respecting and empowering women in the country.

The Chief Minister stated that during his address, the "Prime Minister exposed the attitude of the opposition before the nation and revealed their true stance on the issue of women's reservation."

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He added that the failure to pass the constitutional amendment related to women's reservation is extremely unfortunate and a major obstacle in the path of the political empowerment of women.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that celebrating the fall of such an important bill in the House reflects the insensitivity of the opposition.

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Calling it contrary to democratic values, he said, "Such behaviour amounts to an insult to the nation's women."

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the women of the country will respond to this injustice through democratic means and that women's power will emerge even stronger in the times to come.

He also stated that the state government is continuously working towards women's empowerment and will keep making every possible effort in this direction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grave disappointment with "dynastic" opposition parties, expressing "shock and grief" over their behaviour in the Lok Sabha after the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party (SP) of rejoicing at the expense of women's empowerment, stating that their actions would leave a lasting scar on the nation's conscience.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi highlighted the scenes within the Parliament, describing what he called a shameful display of disregard for women's rights. He noted that the opposition did not just vote against the bill but actively celebrated its failure.

The PM stated that opposition leaders were "clapping with joy" and "thumping tables" as the bill intended to bolster women's welfare and reservation failed to pass.

This comes after opposition parties in Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to take the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census.

The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They asked the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)