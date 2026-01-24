New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh on their 76th foundation day, highlighting their "invaluable contributions to the richness of Indian culture and heritage."

Praising the rise of Uttar Pradesh from BIMARU to an "exemplary state", PM Modi expressed confidence in the state's potential, proving "immensely valuable in keeping the nation's progress dynamic."

"Heartiest congratulations to all my family members from Uttar Pradesh, who have made invaluable contributions to the richness of Indian culture and heritage, on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi said that the people of the state are also dedicated to development, which comes with the double-engine government, adding, "Through the participation of the people here, who are dedicated to the double-engine government and development, our state has traversed the journey from being a BIMARU state to an exemplary province over the past nine years. I firmly believe that Uttar Pradesh's potential will prove immensely valuable in keeping the nation's progress dynamic."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's growth journey from a "bottleneck to breakthrough", "revenue deficit to revenue surplus", and "disruption to celebration", thereby becoming the 'growth engine' of India's development.

"Today, we are all celebrating Uttar Pradesh Diwas with pride," CM Adityanath had written in a news article.

Two days before the adoption of the Indian Constitution, on January 24, 1950, the erstwhile British province, the United Provinces, was renamed Uttar Pradesh.

This vibrant state, cradled by sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu, has been blessed with rich historical, cultural, and modern dynamism.

Apart from nature, UP has also been a land of pilgrimage for millions with civilizational cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Prayagraj, and Sarnath.

On the banks of the Ganga River, Varanasi is considered one of the holiest cities, home to temples, ashrams, and ghats. The city includes Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most sacred temples in India, the Dasaswamedh Ghat, the busiest ghat in Varanasi, and Sarnath, a former Buddhist pilgrimage site where Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment.

Other popular tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh include Ayodhya, Rama, Kushinagar, the place where Buddha attained Parinirvana (final liberation), Mathura and Vrindavan, two towns associated with Lord Krishna, and Kanpur, the industrial capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The state of Uttarakhand, known earlier as Uttaranchal, was also created from a few parts of Uttar Pradesh in November of 2000. (ANI)

