Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) The NCP on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed in cleaning the Ganga river and said the BJP will lose at least four of the five Assembly segments in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

The NCP's criticism of the prime minister comes on a day when he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and also witnessed the 'Ganga Aarti'.

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik recalled that Modi had famously said, prior to the 2014 general elections, that mother Ganga had called him to contest from Varanasi.

“It has been seven-and-half years now...But the Modi government has not been able to answer what happened to the Ganga river cleaning mission during all these years,” Malik alleged.

He said some ministers, who were responsible for cleaning the Ganga river, were changed during this period but the mission to clean the river remained “incomplete”.

“The prime minister had said that mother Ganga had called him. But Modi ji has failed completely in cleaning the Ganga river.

“Varanasi is his (Lok Sabha) constituency. But we think the BJP will suffer defeat in at least four of the five Assembly segments (in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency),” he claimed.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are due early next year.

