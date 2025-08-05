New Delhi, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday for the success of Operation Sindoor during the NDA parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi. This key meeting comes amid an ongoing deadlock in Parliament, with opposition parties demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and calling for its withdrawal.

The meeting witnessed thunderous applause and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' in celebration of the success of both Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut were among key leaders of the NDA from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who were present at the meeting. PM Narendra Modi To Address NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting Today During Ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

PM Modi Felicitated by MPs in NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting. pic.twitter.com/DO4SjNPOAh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Delhi: All NDA MPs welcomed and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor pic.twitter.com/pJPAYqhcnA — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2025

PM Modi Leaves After Concluding NDA Meeting

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with NDA MPs, leaves from the GMC Balayogi Auditorium after concluding the NDA meeting pic.twitter.com/8dWSXT76ST — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2025

A crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is taking place at the Parliament Library Building (PLB). The Lok Sabha could not take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion amid opposition protests. Meanwhile, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Following the meeting, MPs of the alliance will stage a protest at 10:30 am in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The protest will be held under the slogan, 'our vote, our right, our fight'. The Lok Sabha will begin its proceedings on Tuesday with obituary references to the passing away of former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.

According to the List of Business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House. The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament.

