Ahmedabad, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday visited the historic Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, where they paid heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, said Gujarat CMO. According to the Gujarat CMO, the leaders also observed the charkha-spinning process at Hridaykunj, Gandhiji's residence in the ashram.

PM Modi, German Chancellor Observe Charkha Spinning at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram

VIDEO | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: During his visit to Sabarmati Ashram, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) witnesses the Charkha used by Mahatma Gandhi and records a note in the visitors’ book.#FriedrichMerz #SabarmatiAshram #MahatmaGandhi (Source - Third party)… pic.twitter.com/JcDlid85j4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2026

Both leaders also paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there. Earlier today, PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz participated in the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the leaders were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

Chancellor Merz's participation comes during his first official visit to India, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the event. Earlier, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and participated in the event, underscoring the blend of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement between the two nations. PM Modi Welcomes German Chancellor Merz to Sabarmati Ashram on First Official India Visit.

Visuals from the event show both leaders interacting with participants and enjoying the vibrant festivities, which attract kite enthusiasts from across the country and abroad. With Makar Sankranti just a few days away, the International Kite Festival will run for three days, concluding on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries. Alongside them, 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat will also take part in the event.

Prior to the festival's inauguration, PM Narendra Modi welcomed German Chancellor Merz to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The visit is part of Chancellor Merz's official trip to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany, and coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Earlier today, the German Federal Chancellor arrived in India for a two-day official visit to the country since assuming office. According to a Ministry of External Affairs post on X, Chancellor Merz was warmly received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport upon his arrival in the western state. The visit came at the invitation of PM Modi.

Merz will be in India from January 12 to January 13. Both leaders will also hold bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The two leaders will review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while advancing collaboration in key areas of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany.PM Modi and Chancellor Merz last held discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where the two leaders agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership. During that interaction, Prime Minister Modi invited the German Chancellor to an official visit to New Delhi. The visit is also taking place in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27.

