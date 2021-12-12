New Delhi, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on his birthday on Sunday.

Pawar, one of the most seasoned and respected politicians, turned 81.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Homecare Head Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Nurse in Panjagutta.

Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his good health and long life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his good health and long life. @PawarSpeaks."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)