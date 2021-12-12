Hyderabad, December 12: In yet another incident of crime against women, a man was arrested for raping and impregnating a 27-year-old nurse by the Panjagutta police on Saturday. The accused is the head of a homecare service centre.

As per the report published in TOI, the victim, a resident of Dwarkapuri Colony registered a complaint against the accused alleging that he had called her to the office on the pretext of calling her for a patient service on November 7 and raped her. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

As per the police, the victim is a divorcee and has a 6-year-old son. The accused asked the victim to abort the pregnancy when her pregnancy test came positive. The accused has been booked under the charges of rape.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).