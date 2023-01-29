New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief at the death of Odisha government minister Naba Kishore Das.

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said.

Das was shot earlier in the day in Jharsuguda district when he got out of his car, allegedly by an Assisstant Sub-Inspector, who was caught.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," Modi said.

