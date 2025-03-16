New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's "neutral and independent" Election Commission and said that its management of the world's largest democratic exercise should be studied by the global community.

Speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi highlighted the massive scale of India's electoral process and emphasised its complexity and the high level of political engagement among citizens.

"In India, we have a neutral and independent Election Commission that conducts elections and takes all decisions. This in itself is such a big bright story that major universities around the world should conduct case studies on its management," Modi said.

He said that the global community should analyse how India's electoral system functions, given the scale and political awareness involved.

Fridman noted that elections in India bring out many interesting facets and asked if there was any such story that Modi found particularly impactful.

Referring to the 2024 general election, Modi pointed out that there were 980 million registered voters -- more than double the population of North America and greater than the combined population of the European Union.

"Out of 980 million registered voters, 646 million stepped out of their homes to vote, even in the extreme heat of May when temperatures in some places reached 40 degrees Celsius," the prime minister said in the podcast released on Sunday.

Modi highlighted the logistical scale of India's elections, mentioning that over 1 million polling booths were set up across the country and more than 2,500 political parties participated.

He also noted the role of media in strengthening democracy, with over 900 TV channels and 5,000 newspapers contributing to the process.

"Our country's poorest citizens have quickly adapted to technology, voting through electronic voting machines and we are able to declare results within a day," Modi said.

He underscored India's commitment to strengthening democracy through continuous efforts to improve voter participation and electoral transparency.

