New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts taken by Tanzanian social media influencers named Kili and Neema, who lip-sync to Indian songs, in his Mann Ki Baat address.

Addressing the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat today, the Prime Minister said, "Friends, talking about Indian culture, our heritage, today I want to introduce you to two people in Mann Ki Baat. Two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul, his sister Nima, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them."

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Kili Paul has also been honoured at the Indian Embassy in Tanzania.

"They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of Lip Sync shows how hard they work at it. Recently, a video of him singing our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana on the occasion of Republic Day went viral. A few days ago, he also paid a soulful tribute to Lata didi by presenting her song. I really appreciate these two siblings Kili and Nima very much for their wonderful creativity. A few days ago, he has also been honoured at the Indian Embassy in Tanzania," he said.

"The magic of Indian music is such that it fascinates everyone. I recall, a few years ago, singers musicians from more than one hundred and fifty countries of the world, in their respective countries, in their respective costumes, made a successful presentation of Vaishnav Jan, the beloved bhajan of revered Bapu, the favourite composition of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away recently.

The Prime Minister further said that today, when India is celebrating the important festival of 75th year of its Independence, similar initiatives can be carried out regarding patriotic songs, wherein foreign nationals or famous singers from abroad are invited to render Indian patriotic songs.

"Not only this, if Kili and Neema in Tanzania can lip-sync the songs of India in this manner, aren't there many types of songs in my country.... many languages of our country....can't any Gujarat's children do that with Tamil songs.... some children of Kerala could do that with Assamese songs... some Kannada children could that with songs of Jammu and Kashmir!," he said.

"We can create such an environment which we will be able to experience Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Not only this, we can definitely celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a novel way. I urge the youth of the country to make videos of the popular songs of Indian languages in their own way. You will become very popular. And the diversity of the country will be introduced to the new generation," he said. (ANI)

