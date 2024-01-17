Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 17 (ANI): Days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, BJP leader CR Kesavan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of Bharat's 'dharmik' (religious) revival.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of Bharat's dharmik (religious) revival and his vision of Viksit Bharat is inexpressibly intertwined with connecting our people back to our roots in Sanatan culture," he said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Heaping praises on the Prime Minister, Kesavan said that in Narendra Modi we have a "philosopher prime minister" steeped in spirituality.

"All of us are very blessed to have been witnessing this epochal event (Pran Pratishtha) in our lifetime and we are also very fortunate that in our beloved PM Narendra Modi we have a philosopher prime minister who is steeped in spirituality," he said.

"Yesterday our Prime Minister was at the Veerabhadra temple in Andhra Pradesh. Today he is in Guruvayur in Kerala, tomorrow he is going to Srirangam temple and the day after tomorrow he will be visiting the Rameswaram temple," he reasoned.

Kesavan said that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will signal the country's renaissance and our civilization's renaissance.

"On January 22, a very historic 550-year-old weight will culminate gloriously to signal Bharat's renaissance and civilizations renaissance when our honourable PM Narendra Modi participates at the pran pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that Lord Ram is ingrained in our "national character" and "civilisational consciousness".

"When Maharshi Valmiki wrote about Lord Ram, he said Ram personifies Dharma and Lord Ram is ingrained in our national character and civilisational consciousness," Kesavan said.

Explaining the civilizational connection Lord Ram represents, Kesavan said, "In Sangam literature 2000 years back, there is a beautiful poem called Agananuru where there is a beautiful reference to a victorious Lor Ram sitting under a Banyan tree in Dhanushkodi, the southernmost tip of Rameshwaram,"

Kesavan said that the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya symbolises the highest values of our country's tradition and culture which is why the makers of our Constitution may have placed Lord Ram's picture in the original Constitution on the Fundamental Rights page.

"Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is a Rasthra Mandir. It symbolises the highest values of Bharat's tradition and culture, heritage and values which is probably why the makers of the Constitution placed Lord Ram's picture in the original Constitution on the Fundamental Rights page," he said. (ANI)

