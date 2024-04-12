Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show Friday evening in Rajasthan's Dausa Lok Sabha constituency to canvass support for BJP candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena.

Modi was joined by Kanhaiya Lal Meena and Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena in an open vehicle as they road shows began amid tight security arrangements.

The prime minister waved at people lined up on both sides of the road and showed the BJP's 'lotus' poll symbol to appeal to people to vote for the party.

