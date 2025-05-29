Patna (Bihar) [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Patna on Wednesday evening. People were present in large numbers and greeted him enthusiastically.

PM Modi waved to people, many of whom were carrying the Tricolour. They also raised slogans.

People, having their homes along the route, came to the rooftops and balconies to have a glimpse of PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday evening.

PM Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu.

Built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore, the terminal will cater to one crore passengers annually.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a Rs1,410 crore project aimed at serving the rapidly expanding educational and residential areas near Patna.

On May 30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Karakat in Bihar, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore.

A major highlight is the foundation stone laying for Stage-II (3x800 MW) of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district, valued at over Rs29,930 crore.

The project is expected to significantly boost electricity generation, industrial development, and employment in the region.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for key road infrastructure initiatives, including the four-laning of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram section of NH-119A, six-laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B), the Ramnagar-Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli.

In addition, he will inaugurate the four-laning of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi section of NH-22 and road upgrades at Gopalganj Town on NH-27.

In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, constructed at a cost of over Rs1,330 crore, aimed at enhancing rail capacity and regional connectivity. (ANI)

